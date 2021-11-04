Brockville COVID-19 vaccine clinic changing location November 9th

The COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be moving from the health unit building on Laurier to the Brockville shopping centre on November 9th.

Anyone who has an appointment at the current clinic location will still keep their appointment’s leading up to the day. The new site will provide the ability to vaccinate more people and will be a kid friendly clinic in preparation for when the 5-11 population are approved to be vaccinated. Look for the signage at the front of the building to see where to be screened before entering.

To reach residents where they are, vaccine clinics are still being held in several communities throughout Leeds, Grenville and Lanark.

“Thanks to our partners for working with us to provide this fixed site clinic to increase accessibility and the volume of appointments available in this community,” said Dr. Paula Stewart, Medical Officer of Health. “Getting vaccinated is the best way for residents to be protected from COVID-19 and its variants; it also means people around you are more protected.”

Partners in the development and operation of the Brockville COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic: Brockville General Hospital; the Upper Canada Family Health Team; Leeds & Grenville Community Family Health Team; Athens Family Health Teams; EMS of Leeds & Grenville.