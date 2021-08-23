Brockville COVID-19 vaccine clinic relocating

The COVID-19 vaccine clinic located in Brockville is relocating this week.

The clinic will be moving to the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit building at 458 Laurier Blvd. beginning August 27th.

Anyone who has booked an appointment on or after the 27th will still keep their date, but will have to head to the new location to get their shot.

As of August 15th, 90 per cent of the eligible population (12 years of age or older) have their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 83 per cent are fully vaccinated.

