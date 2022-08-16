Brockville District Hospital appoints new Executive Director

The Brockville District Hospital Foundation's Board of Directors has appointed Lee Pigeau as the new Executive Director.

The Foundation says a long comprehensive search led them to Lee, who's spent 30 years working in the non-profit sector.

"Lee brings tremendous experience and expertise to his new role as Executive Director of BDHF. His experience and success have been based on Lee's commitment to important causes and building positive relationships with donors, volunteers, and those he works with. This was key, and it is what contributed to Lee being the right fit for the BDHF", says Linda Hansen, Chair of the Foundation Board of Directors.

In anticipation of his new role, Lee says, "I am really excited to join the team at Brockville and District Hospital Foundation."

He added, "The community hospitals are vitally important to the overall well-being of any town or city. It is where the community takes care of their own. Being a part of that is extremely rewarding."

Joan Simon will remain in the role of Executive Director until September 14th, after which she will transition into focusing on Donors and Major Gifts.

Lee previously served as the National Executive Director at the Canadian Hard of Hearing Association, as well as Executive Director of Soldiers' Memorial Hospital Foundation, and Director of Philanthropy for Queensway Carleton Hospital Foundation.