Brockville district hospital raising money for lights


Photo 2 BDHF Annual Appeal

Brockville district hospital is raising funds to help replace operating room lights. 

The hospital says surgeons need a specific type of light, which is costly. 

The hospital is appealing to donors and the public to help raise the funds 

Those interested in helping the foundation can visit the hospital's website. 

With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink

