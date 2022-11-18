Brockville district hospital raising money for lights
Brockville district hospital is raising funds to help replace operating room lights.
The hospital says surgeons need a specific type of light, which is costly.
The hospital is appealing to donors and the public to help raise the funds
Those interested in helping the foundation can visit the hospital's website.
With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink
