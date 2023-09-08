Brockville General breaks ground on first-in-Ontario MRI suite

Community members, partners and healthcare workers at Brockville General Hospital on September 7th, 2023 celebrating the official groundbreaking for new magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) services in Leeds Grenville.

"Today is an exciting milestone as we continue to invest in the modernization of Brockville General," shared Nick Vlacholias, President and CEO. "Next spring, our community and others across Ontario will have access to MRI services in Leeds Grenville. Brockville General is proving, again, to be a strong system partner."

They explain that MRI imaging can help physicians provide early diagnosis and treatment of medical conditions, often eliminating the need for other tests. This means faster and better care, ultimately improving an individual's quality of life. Investing in modern tools and technologies, like an MRI will aim to provide these local healthcare workers with the right tools and technology to deliver the best patient care confidently

To ensure the MRI is in service as soon as possible, Brockville General engaged SDI Canada for the MRI building. MRIs, because of their large magnets, require specialized housing. Brockville General will be using the first-ever modular suite in Ontario, meaning faster, more cost-effective solution to delivering MRI services to our community.

"Thank you to MPP Steve Clark, Ministry of Health and the Province of Ontario for investing in the annual operating costs to run our new MRI," Vlacholias said. "Our community has also been a key partner in this exciting project, with funds for the equipment and suite being raised by the Brockville and District Hospital Foundation."

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray