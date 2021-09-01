Brockville General Hospital announces mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy

The Brockville General Hospital (BGH) has announced it's mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy.

Under the new rules, anyone working on-side at any of the properties of the hospital will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by October 31st, 2021.

The police extends to employees, professional staff, contractors, volunteers, and students.

Workers at BGH will be required to receive their final dose by October 17th to ensure full compliance before October 31st.

In a press release, the hospital says between September 7th and October 31st, workers who are not fully vaccinated will be required to test for COVID-19 regularly.

As of September 1st, over 91 per cent of BGH's volunteers, physicians, full time, and part time staff have reported receiving one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Over 86 per cent have two doses.