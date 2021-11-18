Brockville General Hospital awarded Eligible Approach Rate Award

The Brockville General Hospital (BGH) was awarded by the Ontario Health Trillium Gift of Life Network with the Eligible Approach Rate Award.

The award was given for BGH's work on engaging patients and families about end-of-life organ and tissue donation.

"We are honored to receive this award and we appreciate that the success of organ and tissue donation relies on the hard work and dedication of the many staff and physicians at BGH," President and CEO of BGH, Nick Vlacholias, said in a press release.

BGH is one of 34 hospitals recognized with a 2020-2021 Ontario Health Hospital Achievement Award.