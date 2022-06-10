Brockville General Hospital continuing mandatory masking policy

Masks will continue to be mandatory at the Brockville General Hospital after Ontario lifts its mask mandate this weekend.

In a tweet, the hospital says while the community might be seeing lower levels of COVID-19, a medical grade mask will continue to be required for anyone going into the hospital.

Most of the province's remaining masking requirements, including on public transit and in hospitals, will expire on Saturday.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore says organizations may implement their own policies.