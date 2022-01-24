Brockville General Hospital declares COVID-19 outbreak

The Brockville General Hospital has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at 2 East Inpatient Medical Surgical Unit.

BGH says there are "several positive cases" of COVID-19 among patients and one staff member.

In a press release, the hospital says it is in the process of completing contact tracing and testing. Those affected, including patients, essential care partners and staff, are being notified by BGH.

President and CEO of the hospital, Nick Vlacholias, described how this will affect the hospital to The Bruce Wylie Show.

"The difficulties we have now is that we can't admit to the unit and we have the unit essentially shut down." Vlacholias tells The Bruce Wylie Show. "Each patient is isolated and full PPE is for every patient. So we assumed every patient now is positive. That's just for precautionary purposes. It's a little more difficult to navigate the units."

It is the first time that the hospital has had to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak since the start of the pandemic.