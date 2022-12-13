Brockville General Hospital details strain on local healthcare system
The Brockville General Hospital continues to work with an extensive amount of patients. The strain being felt locally is shared in healthcare systems and at hospitals throughout the province.
President and CEO of the Brockville General Hospital, Nick Vlacholias spoke on Brockville's Move 104.9 about the patients and care they are dealing with currently. Vlacholias said that volumes are extremely high at the hospital's emergency room and assessment centre. He says they are currently providing care for 10 COVID-19 patients, 3 flu and RSV patients, as well as 4 pediatric patients that they have taken in to support CHEO in Ottawa.
Vlacholias continues to say that COVID-19 is not gone. In addition, he encourages everyone who is able to get a flu shot and stay up to date with COVID-19 boosters.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
