Brockville girl raising money for boy who survived London, Ont van attack

BROCKVILLE, ONT -- A 16-year-old Brockville girl is helping to raise money for the boy who survived an attack that London, Ont. police are calling a hate crime.

The boy's grandmother, 74-year-old Talat Afzaal, his father, 46-year-old Salman Afzaal, his mother, 44-year-old Madiha Salman, and his sister, 15-year-old Yumnah Salman, were killed after being struck by a truck during their evening walk on June 6th. Nine-year-old Fayez Afzaal was the lone survivor and remains in hospital with serious injuries.

16-year-old Meghan Murray, a student at Brockville Collegiate Institue, wanted to help Fayez.

"After learning about the attack, it had been sitting very heavy on my heart but I wasn't sure what exactly I could do," Murray told Bruce Wylie on the Bruce Wylie Show. "I happened to be scrolling Instagram and I came across the two official donation pages for Fayez. Immediately without thinking twice about it, I put out a post. I knew exactly what I was going to do."

Murray is selling photo prints for $9 each with money raised going to a fundraiser to supper Fayez Afzaal.

"It is a 8x10 print of the St. Lawrence River. I took it just a couple weeks ago. I'm asking anyone who wants to donate and help support Fayez to send me a message and I will help you with the order."

The initial goal of $500 exceeded, with a new goal set for $1000.

More information on the prints and the fundraiser can be found at Murray's Facebook and Instagram pages.

With files from the Canadian Press