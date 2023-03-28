The Brockville Public Library is launching a new program for local movie buffs. People in the local community are invited to the new program titled "Cinema Circle." Participants will meet once a month on the third Wednesday of the month, at 8:00 p.m. for a free movie screening, after hours at the Library.

Representatives from the library say they will be launching this program on April 19th, which is National Canadian Film Day. The first movie night will feature a screening of the Canadian film Scarborough (rated PG), which follows three children in a low-income neighbourhood as they find friendship and community in an unlikely place.

In May, they will screen the Oscar-winning Everything Everywhere All at Once (rated R), and snacks will be provided. The library also provides a link to the Facebook event https://www.facebook.com/events/935758791108080/?ref=newsfeed.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray