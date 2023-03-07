Brockville Library partners with Indo-Canadian community for Holi celebration

The Brockville Library has announced that they will be celebrating the festival of Holi in partnership with Brockville's Indo-Canadian Community. The celebration will be taking place on Wednesday, March 8th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and is part of the Library's "Hive" umbrella.

Often called the Festival of Colours, the Hindu tradition of Holi celebrates the arrival of spring, the end of winter, new beginnings, and the blossoming of love and for many, it is a festive day to meet others, play and laugh.

Those in attendance will throw coloured powder, enjoy music and dancing, and share food. If this is someone's first Holi celebration, the library that to wear white and be prepared to leave more colourful than when you arrived. The celebration is free for all ages. No registration is required, the library asks residents to just mark their calendars and drop in.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray