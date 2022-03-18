Brockville lifting mask requirements in city buildings

Aligned with the province's lifting of most COVID-19 public health restrictions, the City of Brockville will remove the mandatory masking at all indoor municipal facilities on March 21, 2022. Visitors to the city's public spaces will no longer be required to wear a mask, but may do so if they wish.

This includes City Hall, Brockville Arts Centre, Brockville Museum, Memorial Centre, and Gord Watts Municipal Centre.

Passengers who choose to take Brockville Transit and visitors to the city's long term care facility, St Lawrence Lodge, are still required to wear masks in order to protect the city's most vulnerable.

While masking will no longer be required, patrons who wish to wear a mask while in the facilities are encouraged to do so. The city is also reminding residents to follow precautionary protocols such as: