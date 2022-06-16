Brockville man arrested after short foot chase

The North Grenville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police say a Brockville man has been arrested after a short foot chase.

OPP were called to a dispute on County Rd. 15 in Augusta Township at around 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

After a small foot chase, a 23-year-old male was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, two drug possession charges, and failing to comply with a probation order.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in a Brockville court at a later date.