Brockville man charged after mail stolen from apartment building

A Brockville man has been charged after he was alleged to have stolen mail.

Brockville Police were called to 10 Glen Wood Place on Tuesday at around 11:15 p.m. in response to a complaint about mail being stolen.

Witnesses told police that a male suspect had been prying open mailboxes in the lobby of the building using a large knife.

After a description was provided to police, officers located a man matching the description a short distance away.

The suspect was searched and a knife and mail were found.

A 32-year-old man, who was not identified, was charged with two counts of breaching a probation order, breach of a release order, two counts of mischief, possession of stolen property, and possession of B&E tools.