Brockville man charged driving with open alcohol with a suspended licence

Brockville Police Service has arrested a driver that was caught with open alcohol during a traffic stop in the city. Police say on June 8th around 10:00 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Centennial Rd. for a traffic violation. A 31-year-old, male, was identified to be the driver.

After checking the vehicle it was discovered that the driver was operating the vehicle with open alcohol. A roadside screening breath sample was taken, which, resulted in an Alert. Alert indicates a driver's blood alcohol level results in a three-day driver's licence suspension.

Further investigation revealed that he was also currently prohibited from driving. He was placed under arrest and his vehicle was impounded for 45 days. He was later released with a future court date for the offences of operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code, driving a motor vehicle with open liquor and three other Highway Traffic Act offences.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray