Brockville man faces drug charges after police find a quantity of drugs
A 34-year-old Brockville man is facing drug charges after being stopped by Brockville police on the morning of Wednesday, October 12th.
Officers stopped the man walking on King Street in the area of Broad Street. The male was previously known to Brockville Police. He was arrested for trafficking a Controlled Substance and following a search of the accused police seized a quantity of cocaine, and crystal meth, as well a set of scales.
The man who is now facing charges of trafficking in a controlled substance was later released from custody with a future court date.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
