Brockville man surrenders knife after mental health call in Bridlewood

Brockville Police say a man with a knife surrendered to police after a mental health call.

Emergency services were called to a home in the Bridlewood area on Monday at around 7 a.m.

When paramedics arrived, police say they were confronted by a 33-year-old male holding a knife.

The male was not threatening paramedics.

Police then arrived on scene and, with the help of paramedics, negotiated with the man. The man then put down the knife and surrendered himself.

The man was taken to hospital for evaluation.