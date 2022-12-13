Brockville Mayor and Council invite residents to New Year's Day Levee

Brockville Mayor Matt Wren and Members of the Council are inviting all citizens to a New Year's Day Levee to bring in 2023 as a community. The celebration will take place at the Brockville Museum located at 5 Henry Street.

The event will run from 12:00 p.m. (noon) to 2:00 p.m. on January 1st, New Year's Day. The Levee will be similar to celebrations in past years, along with Mayor Matt Wren and Council, there will be several dignitaries in attendance. Organizers note that there will also be beverages available.

Parking will also be available at the event. As well as free outdoor parking on Henry Street, in the parking lot, and on Kinkaid south next to Hardy Park. All are welcome.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray