Brockville Museum launches summer activities

With the summer season now in full swing the Brockville Museum is announcing a lineup of new summer activities for all ages.

Every Tuesday morning in July and August museum guests can drop in and gets hands-on. Guests can touch an object, strike a pose, compare more familiar modern tools to museum artifacts, and more. The drop-in sessions are designed for children visiting with adults, these Tuesday morning drop-in activities offer a unique kid-friendly museum-going experience. Included admission by donation and a great compliment to the museum’s always-available Discovery Pack.

Every Wednesday afternoon the museum will be popping up at different local venues to share Brockville stories with mini exhibits. Community members are encouraged to keep an eye out for the museum at their favourite local businesses Wednesday afternoons between 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

New DIY Heritage Skills mini-kits launch July 1st and will be available at the museum while quantities last. These take-home do-it-yourself activity kits explore the local history of tin-smithing and fishing lure manufacturing with a history booklet and all the supplies and instructions needed to create your own tin ornament or fishing lure. Kits are designed for adults, but suitable for older children with adult assistance. Kits are $10.00 and $15.00 respectively.

The Brockville Museum is open Monday to Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. until September 2nd. Admission is by donation. Current temporary exhibits feature artwork by Frederick William Lock (from now until December), the history of nursing education in Brockville (from now until September 29), and between August 5th to 12th the museum will be hosting the St. Lawrence-Rideau Immigration Partnership, Leeds and Grenville travelling display "We Are Neighbours". Permanent exhibits explore the history of local manufacturing, notable citizens, Brockville’s river and railway history, and local immigration stories. Visit the museum’s website for more information and for links to online content.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray