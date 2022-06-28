Brockville native given medal by the Order of St. John
A Brockville community member is being honoured for her dedication to volunteering for the St. John Ambulance as a Medical First Responder in the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark region.
Volunteer Gloria Madden is being recognized for her dedication and service to The Most Vulnerable Order of the Hospital of St. John of Jerusalem (Order of St. John), Madden has been serving the area for 7 years as a Medical First Responder.
St. John Ambulance is a charitable organization whose mission is to enable Canadians to improve their health, safety, and quality of life by providing training and community service.
The ceremony took place on June 18, 2022, in the Senate Chambers in Ottawa. The ceremony was presided over by Her Excellency, Governor General Mary Simon, who is also the Prior of the Order in Canada.
The medal was presented by Chancellor Alain L.J. Laurencelle.
