Brockville, Ont. police charge step-father with voyeurism
Brockville Police have launched an investigation concerning voyeurism.
During the investigation, officers learned a 47-year-old male, who was the stepfather in the home, had installed a concealed video camera inside of the family home. The man was able to record multiple videos of various people in compromising positions.
BPS seized the camera and the victims were identified and notified about the incident.
As a result of the investigation, the 47-year-old man was arrested and taken into custody. He was charged with voyeurism and is currently being held in custody awaiting a bail hearing.
- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa
