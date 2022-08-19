Brockville, Ont. seeking 'champion' to help with River of Lights

The City of Brockville is planning this year's River of Lights, the annual holiday season display on Blockhouse Island. The status of the event was discussed by Brockville's finance and admin committee on Tuesday.

River of Lights is an annual event during the holiday season that was brought to Brockville in 2019. The city, Brockville Chamber of Commerce, and the DBIA are all involved in planning the event.

Last year, the event was able to continue thanks to community sponsorships, as well as a grant from the Ontario government.

The budget for this year's production was near $50,000. The city received a grant of $13,505, but there was no sponsorship money provided as of yet. The sponsorship package has been prepared, however, a go-ahead from City Council has not been given.

Mayor Mike Kalivas said he wants to see sponsorships and believes that many will be in support of the River of Lights. The staff report to the council in October will include the results of the sponsorship effort.

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa