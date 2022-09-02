Brockville police arrest 7 in drug warrant search

Members of the Brockville Police Service Drugs and Intelligence Unit along with the Emergency Response Team executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant at two residential addresses in the City's south end on September 1st.

As a result of both warrants, police seized 62 grams of fentanyl, 235 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 66 grams of crack cocaine, 6 grams of powder cocaine, a quantity of Canadian and US currency, three - 3D printed firearms along with ammunition and a conducted energy weapon.

Six Brockville residents and an Ottawa man are facing a total of 50 criminal charges for various drug and weapon-related offenses. Four people will appear in court today, while the remaining three will appear in Court at a later date.

-With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink