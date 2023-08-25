Brockville Police arrest man attempting to smash car window with hammer

Brockville Police Service have made an arrest after intervening on an impaired person causing significant damages in the area of King Street West.

Police say this incident took place on August 21st, 2023 around 10:00 p.m. when officers responded to a call saying there was a 24-year-old man damaging a parked vehicle. It was then learned that the man was seen in the area of King Street West and Kincaid Street, where he was striking the window of the car.

Once officers arrived in the area, they located the man quickly and he was arrested. Responding officers say it appeared he was under the influence of drugs during this incident.

Once arrested and searched the hammer was in his possession. He was charged with mischief under $5,000.00, possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes and later released with a future court date.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray