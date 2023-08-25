Brockville Police arrest man attempting to smash car window with hammer
Brockville Police Service have made an arrest after intervening on an impaired person causing significant damages in the area of King Street West.
Police say this incident took place on August 21st, 2023 around 10:00 p.m. when officers responded to a call saying there was a 24-year-old man damaging a parked vehicle. It was then learned that the man was seen in the area of King Street West and Kincaid Street, where he was striking the window of the car.
Once officers arrived in the area, they located the man quickly and he was arrested. Responding officers say it appeared he was under the influence of drugs during this incident.
Once arrested and searched the hammer was in his possession. He was charged with mischief under $5,000.00, possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes and later released with a future court date.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
OVWRC details proper procedure for large item collection in communityThe Town of Petawawa, City of Pembroke and Township of Laurentian Valley will soon be getting a large item collection. The Ottawa Valley Waste Recovery Centre details proper item procedures, as well as what is accepted and what will not be picked up at the curb.
-
OPP investigate items taken from parked cars in Madawaska Valley Twp.Ontario Provincial Police in Killaloe are investigating two separate incidents of thefts from parked vehicles in Madawaska Valley Township. One car was parked on Bay Street, while the second was broken into on Kelly Street.
-
"Touch a Truck" event free at St. Lawrence CampusOn Friday, August 25th at the St. Lawrence College campus the Children’s Service Department of the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville is hosting a free TOUCH A TRUCK event and BBQ from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
-
Health Unit gives tips to avoid mosquito-borne viruses while enjoying the outdoorsMosquito-borne viruses such as West Nile virus and Eastern Equine Encephalitis are spread to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito. To protect from these viruses, the local Health Unit offers preventative measures.
-
KHSC reduces weekend hours at Hotel Dieu Hospital Urgent Care CentreThe Hotel Dieu Hospital is reducing its weekend operating hours starting Saturday, August 26th. On Saturdays and Sundays, the Urgent Care Centre will now operate from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. so they can properly staff the Kingston General Hospital site.
-
Kingston Police investigate cash box stolen from ATM at local hospitalTwo unknown individuals are trying to be identified by Kingston Police Services after the theft of a cash box from an ATM at a local hospital. Police say the ATM was unlocked and empty at the time.
-
Back-to-school safety tips from L&A OPPWith the return to the classroom fast approaching, OPP in Lennox and Addington is launching a safety campaign to get drivers back to being student and school-aware on local roadways.
-
Fentanyl seized as OPP investigate impaired driver in Pembroke, Ont.A 46-year-old from Golden Lake is facing impaired driving charges, and after OPP searched the vehicle officers located suspected fentanyl, resulting in additional charges of drug trafficking for the driver and the other person in the vehicle a 36-year-old from Pembroke.
-
Impaired driver stopped travelling on Hwy. 417 in ArnpriorA 30-year-old from Ottawa is facing several charges for impaired driving and drug possession after Renfrew County OPP responded to a traffic complaint on Highway 417 in the Town of Arnprior.