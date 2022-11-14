iHeartRadio
Brockville Police arrest man for drug possession


Brockville Police

Brockville police service (BPS) has arrested a man for drug possession. 

On Nov. 10th, 2022, just after 9 p.m. B-P-S acted on a tip that a man on a train was in possession of drugs and drug cash

Police then arrested the man as the train arrived in Brockville, and a 56-year-old man was charged with 2 counts of drug possession, 1 count of possession with intent to distribute, and one cound of failing to comply with probation. 

The man is being held in custody awaiting a bail hearing. 

With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink.

