Brockville Police arrest man for drug possession
Brockville police service (BPS) has arrested a man for drug possession.
On Nov. 10th, 2022, just after 9 p.m. B-P-S acted on a tip that a man on a train was in possession of drugs and drug cash
Police then arrested the man as the train arrived in Brockville, and a 56-year-old man was charged with 2 counts of drug possession, 1 count of possession with intent to distribute, and one cound of failing to comply with probation.
The man is being held in custody awaiting a bail hearing.
With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink.
