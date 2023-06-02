Brockville Police arrest two impaired drivers in one day on local roadways

Brockville Police are reporting on two separate impaired driving-related incidents which resulted in arrests. Police say they first received a call around 4:00 p.m. on May 30th, 2023 regarding a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the area of Parkedale Avenue and Ormond Street.

Officers attended the scene and learned that a pedestrian was struck while in the crosswalk by a 75-year-old, male, operating his vehicle. The pedestrian was not seriously injured and did not require medical attention.

While officers spoke to the driver of the vehicle, it was revealed that he had been consuming alcohol. A roadside breath sample was taken and that test resulted in a failure. He was then placed under arrest and transported to the Brockville Police Service for further testing. There, it was confirmed that he was operating while impaired.

The driver was then charged with operation while impaired by alcohol and operated with a high blood alcohol level. His driver's licence was suspended, the vehicle impounded and he was released with conditions and a future court date.

Several hours later, around 7:30 p.m. police received a complaint about a 16-year-old, male, operating a U-Haul truck and possibly impaired, in the downtown area. Officers attended and located the suspect vehicle in question.

Police say the vehicle was travelling in the area of King Street West near John Street when the driver exited the vehicle and fled by foot through the Sheridan Mews tunnel. Officers gave chase and closed in on the area, locating and arresting the man a short time later.

The subject was taken for further testing by a Drug Recognition Expert, where it was confirmed that the driver was operating the vehicle while impaired by drugs. He was later released with a future court date and charged with operation while impaired by drugs and multiple other Highway Traffic Act offences including driving without a licence.

