Brockville Police ask for help identifying break-and-enter suspects

The Brockville Police Service is investigating a commercial break-and-enter that occurred at a local convenient store in the South end of the City. Police are releasing stills from the video in an effort to identify the suspects involved.

Police explain that the break and enter took place on the morning of Thursday, March 16th, 2023. They have not released details on the robbery. However, they have released photos of two suspects involved.

Police are asking that anyone who believes they know the identity of the suspects please contact Detective. Lucas McArthur at 613-342-0127 ext. 4218. Anonymous reports can be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray