Brockville Police ask for surveillance footage from neighbours after break and enter

Brockville Police responded to a complaint of an attempted break and enter at 11:45 a.m. on October 11th. The incident took place at a residence on Waverly Drive. The resident was inside the home at the time, when she heard a noise near a window. The woman went to check the source of the sound and saw someone attempting to enter the house. Once seeing the person, she yelled out, which caused the suspect to flee on foot through the backyard.

The only available information on the suspect is that they are believed to be male. There is also an assumption that the would-be intruder had a vehicle nearby the house which he used to flee the scene.

Investigators from the Brockville Police are currently looking through security footage to obtain more information on the incident. Police are asking anyone who was in the area of Waverly Drive between First Avenue and Oxford Avenue around the lunchtime on October 11th, or has security footage to contact the Brockville Police at 613-342-0127 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray