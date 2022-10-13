Brockville Police ask for surveillance footage from neighbours after break and enter
Brockville Police responded to a complaint of an attempted break and enter at 11:45 a.m. on October 11th. The incident took place at a residence on Waverly Drive. The resident was inside the home at the time, when she heard a noise near a window. The woman went to check the source of the sound and saw someone attempting to enter the house. Once seeing the person, she yelled out, which caused the suspect to flee on foot through the backyard.
The only available information on the suspect is that they are believed to be male. There is also an assumption that the would-be intruder had a vehicle nearby the house which he used to flee the scene.
Investigators from the Brockville Police are currently looking through security footage to obtain more information on the incident. Police are asking anyone who was in the area of Waverly Drive between First Avenue and Oxford Avenue around the lunchtime on October 11th, or has security footage to contact the Brockville Police at 613-342-0127 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Driver charged with carless driving in three vehicle collisionA three-vehicle collision on Highway 60 results in careless driving charges laid against SUV driver over Thanksgiving long weekend.
-
Tips and reminders for leaf and yard waste collection this Fall seasonResidents of the Town of Petawawa, City of Pembroke and Township of Laurentian Valley are reminded of the proper procedures for disposing leaves and yard waste, as the Fall season is in full swing!
-
OPP arrest driver in stolen vehicle after fleeing from a traffic stopOntario Provincial Police lay several charges against a driver in a stolen vehicle that attempted to flee from police on Highway 401.
-
Drive-thru clinic offers no registration fall flu shotNo appointment is needed for a fall flu shot at drive-thru clinic organized by South Frontenac Township and the Sydenham Medical Centre.
-
Tourism Kingston and KCFF announce Music Video Initiative participantsPartnership between Kingston Canadian Film Festival and Tourism Kingston connects local production companies with local musicians in the second edition of their Music Video Initiative.
-
Petawawa Ramble pumpkin folk fest makes returnThe annual Pumpkin folk fest is making a return to Petawawa this week.
-
Ontario SPCA honours wartime contributions of animals with commemorative pinsThe Ontario SPCA and Humane Society is paying tribute to Canada's veterans, and the animals who've bravely served alongside them, with special Animals in War pins.
-
Soldiers in The Arts running special fall workshopA special program, for veterans of the Canadian Armed Forces, is offering the opportunity to experience theatrical performance.
-
Kingston Police searching for suspicious man in north endKingston Police is asking the public for help in identifying a man in the city's north end, after reportedly approaching kids in a local park.