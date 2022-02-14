Brockville Police: be aware of scams

The Brockville Police Service would like to inform the community to be aware of scams and potential frauds, as they become more frequent.

In a statement, police say there is no consumer protection when buying and selling products on sites such as Kijiji, Craigslist, and Facebook Market Place. Police say there is an inherent risk with these transactions and should be taken as a "buyer beware" situation. They say once you enter into agreement to purchase an intem and a product or service is obtained, it's your responsbility to ensure the transaction is complete.

Police are reminding residents that only you have the responsbility to take reasonable steps to avoid becoming a victim of fraud. This includes the following

- Meeting in-person, in a public place

- Not purchasing a product without seeing it first. Inspect the product and ensure you see it first. This includes payment of first and last month's rent without attending the property first.

- Do not agree to take payments in anything other than cash, or e-transfer. Cheques are becoming a frequent method and sourced of fraud.

- As a buyer, never send an e-transfer to someone you don't know

- Most importantly, if a deal is too good to be true, then it most likely is.

For more information regarding common scams, visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.