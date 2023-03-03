Brockville Police caution residents after multiple cases of renovation fraud

The Brockville Police Service is warning residents after they say they have received multiple complaints regarding a local Windows/Doors and Renovations Company. Police say that multiple parties have made substantial down payments for proposed work that is either partially completed or not completed at all.

Anyone with similar stories who may have provided a down payment to a local Windows/Doors and Renovations Company and the agreed upon work was not completed, is asked to please contact Detective Constable Lucas McArthur at 613-342-0127, EXT 4218.

In general, the Brockville Police Service says they would like to remind the residents of Brockville to remain vigilant when hiring companies they have not previously used. Adding that reputable businesses can often provide references and examples of work previously done. Websites such as the Better Business Bureau are also able to offer valuable insight to prospective customers.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray