Brockville Police charge man after reported shoplifting at Shoppers Drug Mart

Brockville Police have charged a man with theft after a report of shoplifting at a Shoppers Drug Mart.

Police say on December 15th at around 11 p.m., officers received a complaint regarding a theft at the Shoppers on Parkedale Ave.

It was reported to police that multiple fragrances were stolen from the store valuing a total of $320.

A 40-year-old male suspect was identified by police.

The suspect was located and arrested on December 20th.

Charges include theft under $5,000 and breach of probation.