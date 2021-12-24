Brockville Police charge man after reported shoplifting at Shoppers Drug Mart
Brockville Police have charged a man with theft after a report of shoplifting at a Shoppers Drug Mart.
Police say on December 15th at around 11 p.m., officers received a complaint regarding a theft at the Shoppers on Parkedale Ave.
It was reported to police that multiple fragrances were stolen from the store valuing a total of $320.
A 40-year-old male suspect was identified by police.
The suspect was located and arrested on December 20th.
Charges include theft under $5,000 and breach of probation.