Brockville Police charge man with weapons offences after concerning 911 call

Brockville Police are reporting a domestic dispute that resulted in weapons charges. On October 21st, 2022 around 11:30 p.m. Brockville police received a 911 call from a female asking for help from the police before quickly hanging up the phone.

The call was tracked to a residence on Park St. where officers attended the scene. The residence had all its lights out when officers arrives. They then entered to check on the well-being of everyone inside. While there, they located a 25-year-old male, hiding in the residence with the female who called. Investigation revealed that the male is in non-communication conditions with the female due to previous incidents with regard to concerns for safety.

On the reported date, the male had attended the residence and the two engaged in an argument. The female went to leave the residence when the male then stopped her from doing so. He grabbed her arm, threw her into a chair and at one point was holding a knife in the air to intimidate her and threatened her.

The male was arrested and charged with assault, assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, utter threats, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, two counts of failure to comply with release order and two counts of failure to comply with probation. The male was held in custody for a bail hearing.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray