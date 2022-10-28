Brockville Police detail multiple recent break and enters

Brockville Police have received several reports of break and enter's over the past few days. The incidents have been taking place in various commercial and residential properties. Which has resulted in a variety of properties being taken.

Brockville Police say among the items taken include various tools, as well as food and beverage items. Police do not have any additional information at this time, investigations into the break and enter's is ongoing.

They have issued a reminder to residents in the community to ensure all valuables are secured on their property. As well as implementing any other security measures at your disposal, which may include a functional home security system or a simple deadbolt lock.

Shoplifting incident:

Along with the surge in break and enter's, Brockville Police are reporting a shoplifting theft that occurred around the same time. On October 25th, 2022 around 4:00 p.m. the Brockville Police Service received a complaint of a theft at the Canadian Tire on Parkdale Ave. Loss prevention at the store observed a 38-year-old male, selecting items and concealing them on his person. The man then left the store and was confronted by Loss Prevention. The man was not cooperative and made his way to his vehicle.

Officers arrived on the scene shortly after and placed the man under arrest. The items were recovered and the total value added up to around $275.00. It was also found that the man was under a condition to not occupy the driver's seat of a car. A condition that was put in place due to previous safety concerns. He was charged with theft under $5,000 and fail to comply with undertaking. He was then held for a bail hearing.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray