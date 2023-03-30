Brockville Police help paramedics treat unconscious man in City's South-end
Brockville Police say officers were called to the City's South-end to assist paramedics who were responding to a male who was unconscious. Police say they were called for assistance around 6:00 a.m. on Sunday, March 26th, 2023 to the area of Perth Street and Brock Street.
In a release, Brockville Police say the unconscious man was medically treated by the paramedics at the scene and was later transported to the hospital. Officers at the scene secured the area, pending further information on the male, as well as beginning an investigation.
As a result of the incident, police say the investigation is still ongoing, they have not released any additional information on the identity of the person or their state in the hospital. They ask anyone who may have information on the unconscious man to please contact Acting D/Sgt. Jamie Garvin at 1-613-342-0127 ext: 4248 or the Brockville Police.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
Renfrew County Warden pleased with continued VTAC fundingRenfrew County Warden Peter Emon expressed his pleasure with the announcement of continued funding for the Virtual Triage and Assessment Centre during the Warden's address at a meeting of the County Council.
Unique military training opportunity for Indigenous persons in OntarioEnrollment is open for the Grey Wolf training program, an eight-week Canadian Army Indigenous Summer Program that combines Indigenous culture and teachings with military training.
Renfrew County CPAN receives $10,00 in memory of caring community memberA cheque for $10,000 was presented to the Renfrew County Community Poverty Action Network through Petawawa Toyota on Tuesday, March 28th. The donation was made in memory of a community member whose favourite cause was the local CPAN.
"Every Kid in our Communities" calls for "Asset Builder" nominationsNominations are open for organizations, businesses, and individuals who made a difference to children and youth in the community through the Every Kid in our Communities (EKIOC) Coalition. These 'asset builders' can be nominated online until May 3rd, 2023.
Kingston losses hosting bid for 2024 Memorial CupThe Memorial Cup heads south of the border as the City of Kingston losses hosting privileges to the Saginaw Spirit. The Kingston Frontenacs have released a statement about the failed bid, congratulating Sagina, while acknowledging the disappointment they share with the local fans.
Kingston Police ask for assistance in west-end shooting investigationKingston Police are asking members of the public for information or footage from dash cams or security cameras from in and around the scene of the daylight shooting in the area of the Henry Traill Community Correction Centre, around noon on March 24, 2023.
Police seek to identify mischief suspect on grounds of local schoolAfter a mischief incident that occurred on the ground of a local school in the area of Norman Rogers Drive in midtown Kingston around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 18th, Police in Kingston are looking to identify a suspect that was in the area.
Four Pembroke residents charged in fraudulent cheque investigationOntario Provincial Police have charged four Pembroke residents after a months long investigation that began in January, all in connection to fraudulent cheques used in late 2022.
Pembroke resident facing 6 criminal charges after traffic stopA 28-year-old from Pembroke has been charged with 6 criminal offences, including impaired driving, after Ontario Provincial Police conducted a traffic stop in the City's Downtown on March, 25th.