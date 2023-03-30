Brockville Police help paramedics treat unconscious man in City's South-end

Brockville Police say officers were called to the City's South-end to assist paramedics who were responding to a male who was unconscious. Police say they were called for assistance around 6:00 a.m. on Sunday, March 26th, 2023 to the area of Perth Street and Brock Street.

In a release, Brockville Police say the unconscious man was medically treated by the paramedics at the scene and was later transported to the hospital. Officers at the scene secured the area, pending further information on the male, as well as beginning an investigation.

As a result of the incident, police say the investigation is still ongoing, they have not released any additional information on the identity of the person or their state in the hospital. They ask anyone who may have information on the unconscious man to please contact Acting D/Sgt. Jamie Garvin at 1-613-342-0127 ext: 4248 or the Brockville Police.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray