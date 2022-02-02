Brockville Police investigate bank robbery

The Brockville Police Service is investigating a bank robbery that happened Tuesday.

Police say they received a call around 5:00 p.m. February 1st of an active robbery at the Bank of Montreal.

Two black male suspects who were wearing dark clothing entered the bank armed with a fire arm and demanded money from the bank teller. No one was injured in the robbery and the suspects fled on foot from the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.

UVO OPP is asking any local residents who may have dash cams, home surveillance, or a business security system to check their footage for any suspicious activity.

Police are also asking anyone who was in the area of the BMO around that time or noticed anyone or anything that seemed suspicious, to contact Detective Graham Coe at 613-342-0127 ext 4245. Anonymous reports can also be made to Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).