The Brockville Police are requesting the public's assistance in relation to an incident that occurred on June 16th, 2023 at approximately 9:00 p.m. during Teen Night at the YMCA.

Police say several youth were involved in a physical altercation, and as a result, two youths have been treated for minor injuries.

Police are asking that anyone who witnessed the event or who may have information or video contact S/Sgt. Laurie Bennett at 613-342-0127 extension 4221 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray