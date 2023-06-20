iHeartRadio
26°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Brockville Police investigate "Teen Night" altercation at YMCA


ymca

The Brockville Police are requesting the public's assistance in relation to an incident that occurred on June 16th, 2023 at approximately 9:00 p.m. during Teen Night at the YMCA.  

Police say several youth were involved in a physical altercation, and as a result, two youths have been treated for minor injuries.  

Police are asking that anyone who witnessed the event or who may have information or video contact S/Sgt. Laurie Bennett at 613-342-0127 extension 4221 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS. 

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

12