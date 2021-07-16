iHeartRadio
Brockville Police investigating alleged theft at City Hall

JR-FM-Brockville-City-Hall-Stock

Brockville Police are investigating an alleged theft at City Hall. 

Police say they responded to the theft complaint at around 7 a.m. Wednesday. 

Police say two unknown suspects entered City Hall overnight and removed several tools worth over $5,000. 

CCTV footage found the suspects entering the building around 4:30 a.m. with police saying the thieves were on bicycles. 

Only one description was provided for one suspect described as a white male wearing orange shorts, a black t-shirt, with socks and running shoes. 

The suspect was on a black and red mountain bike. 

A description for the other suspect was unavailable. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cst. Dedekker at 613-342-0127 ext. 6092 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

