Brockville Police investigating alleged theft at City Hall

Brockville Police are investigating an alleged theft at City Hall.

Police say they responded to the theft complaint at around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say two unknown suspects entered City Hall overnight and removed several tools worth over $5,000.

CCTV footage found the suspects entering the building around 4:30 a.m. with police saying the thieves were on bicycles.

Only one description was provided for one suspect described as a white male wearing orange shorts, a black t-shirt, with socks and running shoes.

The suspect was on a black and red mountain bike.

A description for the other suspect was unavailable.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cst. Dedekker at 613-342-0127 ext. 6092 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).