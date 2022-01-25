Brockville Police investigating assault at Brockville General Hospital

Brockville Police say they are investigating an assault of a staff member at the Brockville General Hospital.

Police say the incident happened last Thursday night and reported to police the day after.

According to police, the staff member was struck multiple times and threatened by a patient in the Mental Health department.

The suspect is described as a 22-year-old female. The injuries are non-life threatening.

The female suspect has been charged with assault and uttering threats.

Police say the suspect will be arrested and held for a bail hearing once released from hospital care.