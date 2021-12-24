iHeartRadio
Brockville Police investigating break and enter on Water St.

Brockville Police are investigating a break and enter on Water St. 

Police say they received the complaint at around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. 

Police say the incident was seen by a witness and the suspect was believed to be in the area. 

Officers arrived and say they located the suspect close by. 

The suspect was identified as a 40-year-old male.

Police allege that the suspect was attempting to steal a tool bench, lawn mower, extension ladder, medical chair, propane tanks and multiple power tools. They also say the suspect was in possession of a substance believed to be fentanyl. 

The suspect was released on an undertaking facing charges of break and enter, fail to comply with probation and possession of fentanyl.  

