Brockville Police investigating minor fire at Hardy Park
Brockville Police say they are investigating a minor fire at Hardy Park on Thursday.
Police say they were called to assist Brockville Fire Department after they extinguished a minor fire in the park.
Firefighters found pieces of clothing had been set on fire. Witnesses at the scene told police and fire an unknown man was seen lighting the clothes on fire and then leaving the area. The man is described as approximately 5'8"-5'9" tall, with a slender to medium build. He was wearing a blue shirt at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the investigating officer Constable Mihajlo Knezevic at 613-342-0127 ext. 6106.
- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa
-
Lancaster KB822 Project moving forward in Trenton, Ont.Restoration of the Lancaster KB822 is well underway at the National Air Force Museum of Canada in Trenton, Ontario.
-
Camp Day donation box stolen from Gananoque, Ont. Tim Horton'sGananoque Police are investigating after a Camp Day donation box was stolen from a Tim Horton's in Gananoque.
-
Victim defrauded in lottery scam in Quinte West, Ont.The Quinte West detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is investigating a fraud after a local resident lost around $3,000.
-
Fire at Modern Primitive deemed arson, Kingston Fire sayA week after a fire in one of the oldest buildings in downtown Kingston, Kingston Fire Services determined arson may be the cause of the blaze.
-
8 Air Maintenance Squadron welcomes new Commanding OfficerLieutenant-Colonel Caden Stiles has been named the new Commanding Officer of Royal Canadian Air Force's 8 Air Maintenance Squadron during a ceremony held at 8 Wing Trenton.
-
RCR's 'Royal Trident' exercise to take place at Black Bear Beach in Garrison, Petawawa.Boaters and beachgoers are advised that The Royal Canadian Regiment will be conducting exercise Royal Trident at the Black Bear Beach in Garrison, Petawawa.
-
Acts to Grind and King Street Productions present 'Cherry Docs'King Street Productions and Acts to Grind Theatre present David Gow's play Cherry Docs at the Royal Theatre in Gananoque, Ont.
-
Canadian folk band Twin Flames comes to Gananoque, Ont.Husband and wife duo, Twin Flames, is a Canadian folk rock band that will be coming to the Royal Theatre in Gananoque, Ont. this September.
-
Chesterville, Ont. man dies in fatal crashThe Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police say a 24-year-old man from Chesterville, Ont. has died following a serious car accident in North Stormont, Ont.