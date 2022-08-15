Brockville Police investigating minor fire at Hardy Park

Brockville Police say they are investigating a minor fire at Hardy Park on Thursday.

Police say they were called to assist Brockville Fire Department after they extinguished a minor fire in the park.

Firefighters found pieces of clothing had been set on fire. Witnesses at the scene told police and fire an unknown man was seen lighting the clothes on fire and then leaving the area. The man is described as approximately 5'8"-5'9" tall, with a slender to medium build. He was wearing a blue shirt at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the investigating officer Constable Mihajlo Knezevic at 613-342-0127 ext. 6106.

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa

