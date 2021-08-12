Brockville Police investigating stabbing at Millwood Ave.
Brockville Police are investigating a stabbing in the area of Millwood Ave.
Police say they were contacted by ambulance services to help assist a 45-year-old man who was stabbed in the abdomen at around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
The man was located on King St. West by both paramedics and police and was transported to Kingston General Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Police say the stabbing incident had taken place about an hour earlier outside of a home on Millwood Ave.
They say it is an isolated incident between people known to each other.
Anyone with information regarding the stabbing is asked to contact Brockville Police.