iHeartRadio
26°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Brockville Police investigating stabbing at Millwood Ave.

Brockville Police

Brockville Police are investigating a stabbing in the area of Millwood Ave. 

Police say they were contacted by ambulance services to help assist a 45-year-old man who was stabbed in the abdomen at around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday. 

The man was located on King St. West by both paramedics and police and was transported to Kingston General Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. 

Police say the stabbing incident had taken place about an hour earlier outside of a home on Millwood Ave. 

They say it is an isolated incident between people known to each other. 

Anyone with information regarding the stabbing is asked to contact Brockville Police. 

12

Check out the latest Songs