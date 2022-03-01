Brockville Police investigating theft of pick-up truck from apartment parking lot

Brockville Police are investigating the theft of a 2022 Black Dodge Ram pick-up truck overnight Sunday.

Police say the truck was stolen from the apartment parking lots in the Laurie and Kensington area.

The vehicle is a 2022 Black Dodge Ram with Ontario license plate number BK31581.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brockville Police at 613-342-0127 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.