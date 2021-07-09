Brockville Police looking for three suspects in alleged assault
Brockville Police are asking for the public's help in locating three suspects in an assault on Wednesday.
Police say they responded to a complaint of assault at around 7 p.m. Wednesday in the lobby of an apartment on Reynolds Dr.
Officers say two men and a woman approached a 23-year-old male, where they say one suspect used what is believed to be bear spray.
The two other suspects are alleged to have kicked and punched the victim.
Police have identified the suspects as 24-year-old Nikolai Gauthier, 38-year-old Timothy Smith, and 27-year-old Shanna McGregor.
Physical descriptions provided by police:
Nikolai Gauthier (pictured)
- White male
- 183 cm tall
- 65 kg weight
- Brown hair
- Blue eyes.
Timothy Smith
- White male
- 188 cm tall
- 113 kg weight
- Brown hair
- Blue eyes
Shanna McGregor
- White female
- 157 cm tall
- 73 kg weight
- Brown hair
- Blue eyes
Gauthier is charged with assault with a weapon, mischief, and four counts of breach of probation.
Smith is charged with assault, mischief, and three counts of breach of probation.
McGregor is charged with assault, and mischief.
Anyone with information or the suspect's location is asked to contact Brockville Police at 613-342-0127 ext. 0 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).