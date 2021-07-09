Brockville Police looking for three suspects in alleged assault

Brockville Police are asking for the public's help in locating three suspects in an assault on Wednesday.

Police say they responded to a complaint of assault at around 7 p.m. Wednesday in the lobby of an apartment on Reynolds Dr.

Officers say two men and a woman approached a 23-year-old male, where they say one suspect used what is believed to be bear spray.

The two other suspects are alleged to have kicked and punched the victim.

Police have identified the suspects as 24-year-old Nikolai Gauthier, 38-year-old Timothy Smith, and 27-year-old Shanna McGregor.

Physical descriptions provided by police:

Nikolai Gauthier (pictured)

White male

183 cm tall

65 kg weight

Brown hair

Blue eyes.

Timothy Smith

White male

188 cm tall

113 kg weight

Brown hair

Blue eyes

Shanna McGregor

White female

157 cm tall

73 kg weight

Brown hair

Blue eyes

Gauthier is charged with assault with a weapon, mischief, and four counts of breach of probation.

Smith is charged with assault, mischief, and three counts of breach of probation.

McGregor is charged with assault, and mischief.

Anyone with information or the suspect's location is asked to contact Brockville Police at 613-342-0127 ext. 0 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).