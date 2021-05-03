Brockville Police looking for wanted man

Brockville Police are asking for the public's help looking for a wanted man.

39-year-old Brian Johnathan Workman is wanted for a surety warrant on charges of failing to comply with a probation and four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

He is described as six feet tall, a little over 180 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

You are asked not approach him if you see him.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Brockville Police Service at 613-342-0127 ext. 0 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)