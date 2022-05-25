Brockville Police news release
Brockville Police news release for May 24, 2022 includes 5 investigations the police force encountered this week.
Unwanted person
- On May 20, at 2:30 p.m., the Brockville Police Service (BPS) received a call about an unwanted person on Fergunson Drive. A 20-year-old male was a guest, visitng someone's house when he became no longer welcome. As he was outside the residence, he hit the homeowner's vehicle causing damage. When police arrived he initially did not want to listen to officers, however he was taken control of and arrested without injury. He is being held in custody for a bail hearing for the offence of michief under $5,000.00 and failure to comply with probation.
Domestic Dispute
- On May 20 at about 6:30 p.m., the BPS received a complaint of a domestic dispute on King St. W. The information was that a 22-year-old male was residing with his girlfriend at her family's apartment. An altercation erupted between the two and the man choked his girlfriend and was kicked out of the residence shortly afterwards. The man then made entry back into the residence by causing damage to the door and items inside the house. He then fled on foot prior to police arrival. They later located him in the area of Beecher St. He was arrested and held in custody for the offences of assault and mischief.
Theft
- On May 20, at about 8:00 p.m., BPS recieved information regarding a theft from a home on Brock St. Neighbours in the area to saw a 35-year-old male, walk onto the property and take something from the front yard. The garage door was open and neighbours were not sure if he had entered the home. Officers were able to locate the man and he was in possession of items that were taken from a child's play table. He was arrested and charged with theft under $5,000.00.and released with a court date.
Domestic Dispute
- On May 22, at 5:00 p.m., BPS received a call about a domestic dispute on Pearl St. W. A couple were arguing at the home and the man went out to the porch during the argument. The man was still frustrated and began damaging items on the porch including the door. Police arrived and arrested the male. The 32-year-old male was charged with mischief under $5,000.00. He was later released with a future court date.
Domestic Dispute
- On May 23 around 2:15 a.m., BPS received a call regarding a domestic dispute on Pine St. Officers arrived and found that a 42-year-old male was visiting his girlfriends residence and he had assaulted her during an argument. Injuries are described as minor or non-life-threatening. The male was arrested and charged with assault. He was later released with a new court date.