Brockville Police: Power Outage caused by truck.

Brockville Police

Power outage in the north end area of Brockville was the result of a transport trailer that struck a hydro line in a private lot.

The incident caused damage to a transformer dear Parkedale Avenue and Windsor Drive around 6 a.m. Thursday morning. Hydro crews responded along with the Brockville fire department. A portion of the roadway was closed to traffic while repairs were made.

Police say no injuries were reported.

