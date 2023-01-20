Brockville Police report multiple thefts from separate construction site

Brockville Police report multiple complaints of thefts overnight on January 17th, 2023 that may be connected. Police say one of the thefts was on a business on California Avenue, where approximately $10,000 worth of various tools were stolen from work vehicles.

Police report that another incident took place at a construction site later in the morning. The construction site is located in the Dowsley Cresent and Adley Drive area. A generator was stolen from a sea can that was entered at the site.

Police say it is unknown at this time if these incidents are connected, however, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding these thefts is asked to contact the Brockville Police Service at 613-342-0127 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray