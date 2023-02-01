Brockville Police report numerous charges laid after cell phone theft

Brockville Police Service reported that on January 24th, 2023 at about 11:15 a.m., they received information of a theft of a cell phone. Police report that a female called them, reporting that a 29-year-old male, had stolen her phone.

The following investigation confirmed that this male actually stole the cell phone while sleeping at a mutual friend's residence. Police say that not long after it was also learned the male subject was bound by various conditions as he was on a bail release order, undertaking and had previously been sentenced and placed on probation.

Shortly after, the male was located by police officers and arrested for the theft and along with various breaches of probation. He was then held for a bail hearing for the offences of theft under $5,000.00, failure to comply with release order, failure to comply with probation, and two counts of failure to comply with an undertaking.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray